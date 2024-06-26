featured news

Archaeology is Orkney’s top attraction according to visitors

June 26, 2024 at 11:47 am

Taking in an archaeological site was the top activity enjoyed by Orkney visitors, last year.

This is according to a VisitScotland survey, in which 81 per cent of visitors to the county said they had gone to one of these sites.

Over 70 per cent of the respondents to the Scotland Visitor Survey 2023: Orkney, published this Wednesday, visited a cathedral, church or other place of worship. More than half went into a visitor or heritage centre, and a similar amount took in our islands’ architecture and buildings. Just under half visited a historic house, palace or stately home.

More than three quarters of Orkney visitors surveyed said scenery and landscape were the top reasons for choosing to visit Scotland — higher than the Scotland-wide survey result of 70 per cent. The majority said they were attracted by Scotland’s history and culture, and just under a third said outdoor activities had drawn them to the country.

Just 15 per cent of Orkney respondents were first time visitors to Scotland. Orkney visitors stayed on average 12.3 nights in Scotland and 4.8 nights in Orkney.

“Understanding the motivations and experiences of visitors is essential in developing Orkney as a world-class visitor destination,” said Cheryl Chapman, development manager at VisitScotland Orkney.

“It comes as no surprise that visiting an archaeological site was the top activity for visitors as we are spoiled for opportunities here, with the Heart of Neolithic Orkney being a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“Visiting a cathedral, church or abbey was also chosen by almost three-quarters of visitors and again, Orkney is a perfect fit, with Britain’s most northerly cathedral — St Magnus — and the Italian Chapel, build by Italian prisoners of war – on most people’s must-visit list!

“This visitor survey will help inform and drive our activities, targeting our visitors with the information they want, when they want it. It helps build a picture of what the visitor experience in Orkney actually looks like.

“We will continue to work with businesses and partners to ensure Orkney is a sustainable tourism destination that benefits all.”

