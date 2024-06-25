news

‘Significant amount’ of fencing damaged

June 25, 2024 at 10:43 am

A “significant amount” of fencing has been damaged along the A964 between Orphir village and Stromness, approximately 200 metres south of the Ireland Road junction

Police Scotland says some broken parts of a vehicle were recovered at the scene, and that the damage occurred between Friday, June 21, and 5pm on Saturday, June 22.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward that may have seen the incident or who have dash camera footage that could assist with the enquiry (quoting police reference PS-20240623-1263).

Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Alternatively, they can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org.

Share this:

Tweet

