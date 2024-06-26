featured news

Police investigate car collision with horse and rider

June 26, 2024 at 2:23 pm

Police are on the case of an alleged incident of dangerous driving, involving a white Ford Fiesta colliding with a horse and rider.

Officers say the incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm on Sunday, June 23, on the A961, from the Orkney Fossil & Heritage Centre towards Burray.

The Ford Fiesta allegedly dangerously overtook a row of traffic, with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction having to take evasive action to avoid an accident.

The suspect car thereafter collided with a horse and its rider, according to police, before carrying on through Burray and on towards St Margarets Hope.

Officers believe the car is likely to have some minor damage to the passenger side.

Members of the public can contact 101 or annonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Alternatively, they can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org.

