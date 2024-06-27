In this week’s The Orcadian

featured news

June 27, 2024 at 9:51 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

“I’ve got a while to go before I regain my good looks!” — it takes a lot to keep a good man down, and that is certainly the case with Ken Amer, whose sense of humour is still evidently intact.

The well-known and popular cameraman fell off a slipway at the back of the Stromness Museum last Thursday afternoon, falling around eight feet to solid stone and a shingly beach below.

Now, just as he begins on the road to recovery, Ken’s accident is prompting calls for a review of ambulance call-handling procedures, after it emerged that two separate phone calls had to be made in a desperate 45-minute wait for help.

More inside:

Fantastic fair fundraiser makes over £3,000.

Government to press for iCentre rethink.

National body ‘looking into’ Climbing Club concerns.

Can Orkney cope with cruise liners during Island Games?

Harray bring Young Farmers’ trophy home.

Music, theatre and fun as St Magnus Festival begins.

Army reserve troops tell stories of decades of rewarding service.

Great turnout for Shapinsay 10k.

