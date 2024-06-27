featured news

Witnesses sought after woman subjected to stream of verbal abuse in car park

June 27, 2024 at 10:28 am

Police have called for witnesses to come forward after verbally abusive behaviour left a woman “very upset” in Tesco car park.

The incident, which has been labelled as “threatening or abusive behaviour,” occurred around 4pm on Tuesday, June 25, and saw one woman subject another to a stream of verbal abuse.

Police have said the car park was busy at the time and believe a number of people will have witnessed the altercation as it unfolded.

Any witnesses, who may have seen the incident or may have recorded the incident with a mobile device, are asked to come forward.

Members of the public can contact police on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111, and are asked to provide Police reference PS-20240625-2914.

Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org — this is completely anonymous and your personal information will not be shared.

