Ba’ memories wanted at special event in Kirkwall

Ex-Ba’ players and enthusiasts are being encouraged to share their memories and memorabilia of the game at an event being held on Thursday night.

Organised by charity Sporting Memories, the event at Orkney Rugby Club will also be a chance for players and spectators to share old photos and talk about their recollections.

The gathering, hosted by Davie Johnston, is open to anyone over 50 years old.

Launched in 2011, Sporting Memories is a charity which helps older people reminisce and connect over their love of sport.

The event is being organised by Orkney Islands Council’s sport and leisure team.

Carolynn Leslie, Active Schools coordinator, said: “Sporting Memories is about bringing folk together, in a relaxed environment, to reconnect with friends over a cuppa.

“The evening’s being hosted by ‘Davie Jo’, who’ll start the session by sharing a few memories, before encouraging discussion from the group, about past and memorable moments.

“Old photos and resources will also be on hand to help you reminisce.

“The session’s open to anyone over 50, including players, spectators and enthusiasts, and we would love to see a mixture of men and women on the night.

“While this is our first themed session, we hope to continue these events into the new year, with different sports and hosts, to encourage our fantastic sporting community to come together once more.”

The gathering will be held at Orkney Rugby Club on Thursday, December 4, between 7pm and 8.30pm.