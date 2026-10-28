Ba’ throwers revealed as festive games approach

The names of the people throwing up each ba’ in the upcoming festive season have been revealed.

The announcement is one of the milestones in the preparations for the games.

The ba’ for the Christmas Day boys’ game, made by Sigurd Gibson, will be donated and thrown up by Lennie Merriman. It will be on display at Annie Glue Knitwear.

Norman Craigie will be starting the Christmas Men’s Ba’, 25 years on from his win. The trophy made by Danny Bain made will be on show at W. Hourston Jeweller.

Mr Bain also made the ba’ for the Boys’ New Year’s game. It is being donated and thrown up by Kirsty Cole, and will be displayed at Logo Orkney.

The final ba’ of the season will be donated and thrown by Ian Brough — winner of the 2002 men’s game. The ba’, made by Edgar Gibson, will be on view at William Shearer in Victoria Street.