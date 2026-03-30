Bananas! Tesco give away free fruit after ordering glitch

Orkney has been going bananas — quite literally — after an ordering mishap saw almost seven tonnes of the fruit at Tesco’s Kirkwall superstore.

A technical glitch in the supermarket giant’s ordering system resulted in 380 boxes at the store.

After a post on Facebook by Tesco’s community champion Paula Clarke, boxes have been flying out the door over the weekend, with many going to schools and community groups.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Due to an over order of bananas to our Kirkwall Superstore, colleagues have been inviting local schools and community groups to collect the fruit to redistribute locally.”

The excess fruit is being redistributed in line with Tesco’s community policy.

Any school or local community group wishing to collect a box can do so by visiting the store located on Pickaquoy Road, Kirkwall, KW15 1RP and enquiring at customer services.