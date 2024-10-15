breaking news

Barrier gate plans postponed

October 15, 2024 at 2:18 pm

Controversial plans to install gates at the Second Churchill Barrier have been “temporarily paused”, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has confirmed this Tuesday afternoon.

The gates had been due to be in place by December, to be closed during times that the barrier is deemed unsafe to cross by police.

A statement issued to The Orcadian by OIC reads: “Orkney Islands Council has taken the decision to temporarily pause its proposed purchase and installation of gates at the Second Churchill Barrier.

“This follows representations made to OIC from the South Ronaldsay & Burray Community Council and residents.

“We are continuing to discuss with Police Scotland and will provide a further update in due course.”

