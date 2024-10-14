news

NorthLink fares set for double digit increase

October 14, 2024 at 2:50 pm

NorthLink fares are set to go up by 10 per cent from the beginning of next year.

The news was revealed in a letter from the cabinet sectary for transport, Fiona Hyslop.

Ms Hyslop said the Scottish Ferry network, which includes services to the Northern Isles as well as the Clyde and Hebrides, loses £10million a year.

The transport secretary called that figure: “too challenging to continue.”

She added a balanced approach must be taken for “both ferry passengers and government.”

More on this story in this week’s edition of The Orcadian, out on Wednesday.

