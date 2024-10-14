featured news

Service to be held in Kirkwall to remember and raise awareness of baby loss

October 14, 2024 at 12:06 pm

A service to remember Orkney’s much-loved and missed babies, and raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss, will take place on Tuesday.

Baby Loss Awareness Week (BLAW) runs from the October 9-15 each year and is a time for everyone in the baby loss community and beyond to come together.

NHS Orkney, in partnership with Orkney SANDs, will once again be hosting a service as part of BLAW.

Those affected by baby loss are also being invited to tie a ribbon outside St Magnus Cathedral in memory of their baby.

Ribbons are available outside the St Magnus Cathedral or main reception at The Balfour and people affected by baby loss are being encouraged to take one of the ribbons and tie it on the railings outside the cathedral.

Debs Crohn, Orkney SANDs volunteer said that being able to talk and share experiences of baby loss “is so important”.

“Offering a listening ear gives people the opportunity to explore their own experiences and learn different ways to deal with their grief,” said Mrs Crohn.

“The awareness week is recognised across the world and culminates with the ‘Wave of Light’ on October 15.

“This is a special time when people across the world light a candle at 7pm and leave it burning to remember all babies that have died too soon.

“We are encouraging everyone to get involved with the ‘Wave of Light’ and we’ll be lighting our own candles at the service.”

The service will take place at the Kings Street Halls, Kirkwall, starting at 6.30pm, with doors opening at 6pm.

The lighting of the candle as part of the Wave of Light will take place at 7pm, and after that, some will be walking to the cathedral (which is optional) to spend time remembering babies together.

For those unable to attend the service in person, the event will be livestreamed. To join, simply click on this link at 6.15pm.

Melissa Lindsay, midwife and sonographer at NHS Orkney said: “We hope that by holding this annual service it will spark conversations about pregnancy loss and precious babies gone too soon and give local bereaved parents and families an opportunity to talk.”

