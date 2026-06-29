Baton holders revealed for King’s relay

The Orkney residents taking part in the King’s Baton Relay have been announced.

On Saturday, July 11, Kirkwall will be hosting a leg in the journey, which is a major part of the build-up to the Commonwealth Games.

The event will give folk the chance to experience the energy and celebration surrounding the internationally recognised relay.

Kirkwall was selected after a strong application from Kirkwall BID, highlighting the town’s rich heritage, welcoming atmosphere and ability to deliver memorable public events.

The baton will be carried through the town centre by BID’s charity members and key volunteers, showcasing the organisations that support the wellbeing and resilience of the local community.

The baton holders will be:

Finlay Scott, Island Games gold medallist.

Sarah Scarth, Deputy Lord Lieutenant.

Hannah Rendall, Voluntary Action Orkney.

Rhoda Walker, THAW Orkney.

Stuart Lamont, Mind‐On.

Hannah Stanger, Relationship Scotland.

Barbara Graham, The Peedie Retreat.

Gillian Skuse and Mandy Kirkness, Age Scotland Orkney.

Abbie Craigie, Employability Orkney.

Clare Allison, The Blide Trust.

Karen Farquhar and Charlotte Milne, Clan Cancer Support.

Taylah Patterson, Island Games gold medallist.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, local musicians and dancers will perform along the route, ensuring the town centre is filled with colour, movement and music as the baton makes its way through Kirkwall.

To encourage the community to take part, Kirkwall BID is inviting everyone to line the streets and enjoy the celebrations on Saturday, July 11.

Kirkwall BID manager, Kirsty Talbot, said: “Come and join us for a great afternoon celebrating the road to the Commonwealth Games.”

She added: “The route starts at 2pm at Kirkwall Basin then through Bridge Street, Albert Street and Broad Street before sprinting to Picky for your chance to have your photo taken with the baton. So join us, line the streets from 1pm and soak up the atmosphere.”

BID chairwoman Cheryl Chapman, said they were incredibly proud to welcome the King’s Baton Relay to Kirkwall.

“This is a moment that celebrates not only sport, but the strength, compassion and community spirit that define our town,” she said.

“Our baton holders represent organisations and individuals who make a real difference every day, and it is fitting that they will carry the baton through our streets.

“With local musicians and dancers joining the celebrations, we look forward to giving the relay a warm and unforgettable Orkney welcome.”

Kirkwall BID is encouraging local businesses and community organisations to take part in the celebrations and help create a memorable occasion for residents and visitors alike.

The hosting of the event, one of Scotland’s most exciting national events this year, will spark memories of the Queen’s Baton Relay, which took place in 2014 and traversed across the Mainland.

For updates and further information, visit www.kirkwallbid.co.uk or email enquiries@kirkwallbid.co.uk