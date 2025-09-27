Best-selling author unveils new Orkney-set crime novel

featured news

September 27, 2025 at 1:52 pm

With over 40 books to her name, and over a million copies sold, acclaimed crime author Ann Cleeves is treading fresh ground in her latest novel.

She has taken her star creation, detective Jimmy Perez — the hero of eight books and the popular BBC series Shetland — and relocated him to Orkney.

The Killing Stones is the latest book by the queen of crime, whose Vera Stanhope novels have also been adapted for television.

To celebrate its launch on October 7, The Orcadian Bookshop is presenting a special event at the Orkney Theatre, sponsored by Highland Park.

The audience will enjoy a live interview with Ann Cleeves by Stewart Bain, followed by a Q&A and book signing, and a farewell dram.

There is also an opportunity to order a signed, sprayed-edge hardback copy of The Killing Stones, when you purchase your event ticket here.

In an interview with The Orcadian ahead of the launch, the author has spoken about what the future holds for her beloved series.

Read more in this week’s edition of the newspaper, in shops and online.

