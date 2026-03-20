Broadband repair vessel heading to North Isles ‘as soon as possible’

North Isles residents who have gone five days without broadband may have to wait several more for a fix.

So says the latest update from the Orkney Local Emergency Coordination Group (OLECG), following the arrival of a BT emergency response team, this Friday.

At least 500 homes and businesses across are affected by the black out, caused by broken cable between Evie and Westray. The emergency response team visited Westray today, with other affected islands soon to follow.

OLECG has said that repair works are being treated as a matter of urgency, with a specialist cable vessel required to fix the damage.

An OLECG spokesman said on Friday evening: “BT confirmed that its Emergency Response Team is in Westray today, working to establish temporary solutions for essential services, including Kalisgarth Care Centre and Westray Junior High School. Engineers will travel to the other affected islands as soon as they can.

“As reported yesterday, BT also advised that a repair vessel is being mobilised and will travel to Orkney as soon possible.

“Residents are encouraged to contact their individual mobile and broadband providers for information and advice specific to their service, as some providers are offering temporary data solutions where available.

“OLECG partners are ensuring vulnerable residents are supported, and anyone with concerns are urged to contact the appropriate organisation.

“We recognise that these issues may take several days to fully resolve, and OLECG partners will continue to meet, support island residents, and work with providers to facilitate the necessary repair works as a matter of urgency.”