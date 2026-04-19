Burray boys geared up for pedal power fundraiser

Two Burray boys will be putting pedal to the metal today as they undertake a mammoth cycle for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Caleb Sutherland, aged nine, and Louie Wilson, aged ten, will be clocking up 20 miles, cycling from The Sands Hotel in Burray to the Burwick Pier in South Ronaldsay and back.

The fundraising duo were inspired by the experience of Caleb’s dad, who was airlifted to Aberdeen after a freak accident in February.

Gavin Sutherland sustained severe burns and required a skin graft after a battery exploded in his trouser pocket.

As a thank-you to SCAA, which provides a lifeline emergency service for folk in Orkney, Caleb and his pal were keen to raise as much money as they could.

The boys are now just a hairbreadth away from reaching their £5,000 target.

After weeks of training, the pair are raring to go — although some of the hills on their route, combined with weather conditions will make it an ambitious cycle.

They told The Orcadian that they have been cycling at least once a week in preparation, taking in between two and nine miles each time.

They hope to be joined by a very special guest, Liam McArthur, on the final leg of their journey — as well as some of their friends from school.

“I’ve liked doing the training with Louie,” said Caleb.

“If I was doing it on my own it would be a bit boring.

“I’m looking forward to finishing it, and giving the money to the air ambulance and also celebrating with cakes, candy floss and friends!”

As part of the fundraiser, Gavin will be shaving his head and dying his beard in time for Sunday, which will see a welcome party gather at The Sands for the boys return.

The cycle will begin at 10.30am and it is hoped that they will finish for approximately 2pm.

You can donate to the fundraiser online by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/deborah-sutherland-1