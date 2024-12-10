featured news

Car window smashed with unknown object

December 10, 2024 at 9:57 am

The rear window of a Vauxhall Astra was smashed while it was parked in Kirkwall at the weekend.

The incident happened between 9.45pm on Saturday, December 7, and 7am the following morning.

The silver vehicle had been parked opposite Tesco, close to the old bowling alley. Police do not know what object as used to smash the rear window.

You can help with the investigation by sharing any information you have with police.

Visit Kirkwall Police Station, Phone 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111. You can also fill in an online form on fearless.org

