OIC seeks community’s views on budget proposals

December 9, 2024 at 10:41 am

A survey has been launched to gather views on potential changes to the services provided by Orkney Islands Council (OIC), as the local authority begins to plan for its budget setting process in February.

The council will be advised what its budget allocation will be from the Scottish Government in the coming weeks, with an initial budget statement having been made in Holyrood last week.

In the meantime, a savings target of £9 million over the next three years was set last year to support the council in reducing the use of reserves.

OIC agreed to take up to £20 million from the strategic reserve fund in 24/25. But, the local authority says a draw at this level from the reserves is unsustainable and needs to become the last resort.

Current proposals see the draw reducing to £18 million for 2025/2026, with further reductions planned for the future.

The council says its ongoing budget setting strategy will rely on balancing three specific elements:

increasing charges for some services for those that use them directly;

changing the way that services are provided to be more cost effective;

increasing the income the council receives from sources including council tax, government grants, new projects or levies that the council may choose to take forward or apply.

The survey includes a question on potential council tax increases. The highest level of increase could see Band D properties paying up to an additional £22.82 a month.

The findings from the survey will be reported back to elected members early next year and will be integral to the budget setting process.

Orkney Islands Council chief executive Oliver Reid said: “Like all councils Orkney Islands Council is tackling a significant budget challenge over the next three years.

“We face not only reducing budgets but also rising costs and an increasing demand for our services. This is not a challenge that is unique to Orkney — it is being felt across the public sector in Scotland and the UK.

“The leadership team at the council has been working hard to support the budget setting process throughout the year – with each service being asked to bring forward proposals for where money might be saved or income generated in their services.

“None of these proposals are straightforward and many difficult conversations have taken place as we work through this process.

“The initial survey is based on proposals which are more general — but there will be subsequent communications that are much more tailored to obtain more feedback on specific proposals, and this will include staff consultation for any relevant proposals.”

Council leader Heather Woodbridge said: “At the heart of our decision making is a commitment to the overall protection of our essential services, to ensure that they are still available to you, your loved ones and some of the most vulnerable folk in our community in the years to come.

“We are listening to our communities because they must be involved in the decisions that affect them. We are therefore gathering local views on our proposals as we begin to plan for our budget setting process in February.”

“Please take some time to look at the survey — your views are important.”

