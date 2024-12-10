featured news

Community urged to support NHS Orkney amid winter pressures

December 10, 2024 at 12:35 pm

It’s not to late to get your winter jabs, says NHS Orkney, as the health authority begins to face the pressures of the season.

As always, plans have been put in place for healthcare over the busy winter period. Amid increased patient numbers, NHSO is urging the community to help alleviate pressure where possible.

Everyone is encouraged to exercise basic hand hygiene and cough etiquette, as well as avoiding vulnerable folk if you are unwell. If you need medical help, ensure that you direct your enquiry to the appropriate place.

The health authority is also reminding those with repeat prescriptions to order these in plenty of time, as many pharmacies will be closed for over the festive period.

To prevent delayed discharge from hospital, the community is asked to help loved ones get home in good time. Hospital discharges should take place by lunchtime to allow capacity for The Balfour to admit others and not lead to delays in emergency care.

Chief officer for acute care at NHS Orkney, Sam Thomas, said: “We are seeing increased pressure on all of our services as we would expect in the winter months, by keeping ourselves well, seeking support from the right services and only attending the Emergency Department when necessary, we can all play our part in protecting services over the winter.”

Director of Public Health, Dr Louise Wilson, added: “There is still time to get your flu and Covid

vaccinations so please do take up the offer if you are eligible.

“Levels of flu in the community in Scotland are on the rise and we all want to keep as healthy as possible, especially for the festive period, so now’s the time to act.”

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...