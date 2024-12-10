featured news

Westray coastguard volunteer celebrates 45 years service

December 10, 2024 at 2:33 pm

The Westray community is beaming with pride as one of its longest-serving HM Coastguard volunteers celebrates an incredible milestone of 45 years of dedicated service.

Geordie Drever is a distinguished volunteer, whose commitment and selflessness have been a cornerstone of the Westray Coastguard Rescue Team.

Joining Westray CRT in October 1979, Geordie has been instrumental in numerous rescue operations, including in September 2020 when a creel boat ran aground off Westray with two people on board.

In a fitting tribute to his outstanding service, Westray CRT organised a special presentation night last week.

Geordie was awarded the King’s Coronation Medal by senior coastal operations officer Andrew Fennell, alongside fellow volunteer coastguard rescue officers Denis Fergus, Keith Kent, Steven Gibson, Stuart Groat, and Karen Penn.

