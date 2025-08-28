featured news

Celebrated Island Games artwork set to go on sale for local charity

August 28, 2025 at 10:47 am

Sets of signed, limited-edition artwork, encapsulating the spirit of the celebrated Orkney International Island Games, are set to go on sale this week, raising money for children with additional support needs.

Illustrator Alex Leonard’s wonderfully crafted and lauded special wrap covers of three editions of The Orcadian commemorated and marked the hosting of the 20th Island Games in July.

Limited edition sets of all three covers — signed by Mr Leonard himself — will go on sale on Friday, with people urged to move quickly to secure the unique commemorative prints.

Only 50 signed sets will be available, first come first served, ahead of unsigned posters going on general sale to the public.

All proceeds from the signed sets of three will go to Inclusive Orkney — who, amid soaring demand and a desperate need for volunteers, create and support inclusive opportunities for children with additional needs, and their families.

The proceeds will primarily be used to host a multi-activity and multi-sport event at Kirkwall Grammar School (KGS) on December 14 — and perhaps more sporting and active opportunities after that.

The sets will go on sale from 9am on Friday, August 29, priced at £60, and will be available for purchase at The Orcadian office at Hatston, by telephone on 879000, or by email at reception@orcadian.co.uk.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...