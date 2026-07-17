Charity bike rally set for Hoy

Dozens of bikers are set to head to Hoy this weekendday in aid of a beloved Orkney charity.

It is hoped that more than 40 riders will take part in the Hoy bike run, this Sunday, travelling first from Lyness to Rackwick before heading to Longhope in the afternoon.

The rally will make a special stop at the Longhope Lifeboat Museum, the charity for which it is raising money.

Organiser Douglas Stanger said: “I chose the lifeboat museum as this year’s charity because it is such an important part of local history and needs to be preserved for future generations.

“It allows people to appreciate how brave these men were and how quickly their families rallied together to help crew the subsequent lifeboats. It is an amazing but sad story.”

The charity recently received a £1.6 million grant from the National Lottery, which will allow it to continue preserving its historic lifeboat and lifeboat station. It also plans to build a new visitor centre beside the current site at Brims.

Mr Stanger hopes the trip to the island will be a great day out for Orkney’s bikers.

He said: “For the biking community, a run to Hoy is a bit different from a run on the Orkney Mainland. It has very scenic and quiet roads.

“It should be a great day.”