CLAN to recruit to new children’s role amid demand rise

July 24, 2025 at 1:38 pm

Demand for CLAN’s Children and Family Services (CFS) in Orkney has more than doubled in the last year, prompting the recruitment of a dedicated role within the charity’s Kirkwall centre.

CLAN currently provides digital support to children and young people living in Orkney, from age four to 21.

The charity hopes the new appointment will ensure face to face support for young clients and families on Orkney and bolster the team at wellbeing centre which provided 760 drop-in appointments last year.

Naomi Murdo, Clan’s CFS team leader, said: “Clan has the expertise to support whole families impacted by cancer from pre-diagnosis through to remission or post bereavement and sadly we’re seeing an increase for these services.

“We have identified a gap in need across the Orkney community for dedicated cancer support for children and families impacted by cancer, delivered by qualified professionals.”

The charity provides emotional and physical support for people of all ages who are impacted by a cancer diagnosis with the charity welcoming 111 new clients in the last year.

Since the Orkney centre opened in 2008, it has been run by long-standing staff member Karen Scott who will retire this summer after working for the charity for 17 years.

The new CFS practitioner will work closely with the Area Coordinator and volunteers in Kirkwall to support the day-to-day operations of the Clan wellbeing centre and supporting community fundraising and awareness raising events.

Naomi added: “We’d encourage anyone who is interested in this role to reach out to us for more information and ensure they get their application in before the deadline on July 28.”

You can find our more about the role on https://www.clancancersupport.org

