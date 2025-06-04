featured news

Colourful mural takes shape at Garden Square

June 4, 2025 at 8:00 am

A vibrant mural is bursting into life on Kirkwall’s Bridge Street, after gaining planning approval just last week.

The artwork on the wall of the Anchor Buildings at the new Garden Square development is set to include colourful imagery from Orkney’s landscape and folklore.

“Right from the start we knew it was going to be a large-scale mural,” said Lauren Morsley, the artist behind the piece, who spoke to The Orcadian about the challenges she faces in designing and installing something so sizeable.

“That’s always tricky — making sure you’ve accounted for everything. I think the nature of the project as well with it being actually cut out of boards and painted that way, rather than being directly painted on the wall comes with other things that you have got to figure out.

“Luckily I have Martin [Smith] and Louise [Forbes] working with me — it wouldn’t happen without them.

“I think Orkney weather — and Scotland weather — is always going to be a tricky one; making sure you’ve got plenty of time to get everything ready for it.”

The mural gives the community a bright first look at an exciting development to come, with business-owner Neil Stevenson set to bring a new nightclub, Rapture, and bowling alley, Lanes, to the premises — as well as food and drinks kiosks from local vendors in the square.

“They came to me wanting a mural to celebrate Orkney,” explained Lauren.

“Everything from folklore — the stoorworm and trows — to just the land itself, and the sea, and the animals, and the people within,”

“It’s a mixture of different things that make Orkney lovely and amazing.”

