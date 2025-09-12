featured news

‘Concerning complacency’ over loss of murder case evidence

September 12, 2025 at 12:26 pm

“Important evidence” from a controversial Orkney murder investigation has vanished, The Orcadian can reveal.

Police Scotland can’t find a photofit of a man who allegedly threatened to shoot Shamsuddin Mahmood two days before he was killed in 1994.

The force has not responded when the newspaper asked if any more evidence from the 14-year Northern Constabulary probe has gone missing.

It says it has “fully complied” with points raised by the Scottish Information Commissioner, the watchdog which oversees Freedom of Information requests.

For the full story, look out for this week’s edition of The Orcadian in shops and online.

