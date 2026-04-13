Concerns growing for missing Papa Stronsay man

Efforts continue to trace a man missing from Papa Stronsay.

Justin Evans, 24, was last seen within Golgotha Monastery shortly before midnight on Saturday, April 11.

He is described as being around 6ft tall, with short hair and a dark beard.

Mr Evans speaks with a New Zealand accent and was last seen he was wearing a white robe.

Inspector David Hall said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Justin and as time passes concerns are growing.

“We are working with partner agencies and extensive searches are being carried out in the island area.

“I am now appealing for anyone may have visited the island and have any information on Justin or his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1573 of April 12, 2026.