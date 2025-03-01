featured news

Cops on the case after collision with Jaguar

March 1, 2025 at 3:23 pm

Police are appealing for information, after a vehicle collided with the rear of black Jaguar at a Kirkwall supermarket.

The collision occurred between 3pm and 3.15pm on Friday, February 14, while the car was parked at the Tesco carpark. Officers say the driver of the other vehicle failed to stop after the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have any information is asked to get in touch with Police Scotland and call 101 quoting the number CR/0460463/24

