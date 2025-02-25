news

Council tax could increase by 15 per cent

February 25, 2025 at 5:58 pm

Council tax in Orkney is set to rise by 15 per cent, one of the biggest hikes yet proposed in Scotland.

A series of votes on Tuesday resulted in members of Orkney Islands Council’s policy and resources committee narrowly opting to reject the 11 per cent increase recommended by officials and decisively ruling out the so-called “nuclear option” of a 20 per cent uplift.

The favoured rise, if approved by the full council next month, would mean Band D taxpayers having to fork out an extra £3.95 per week or £17.12 per month.

The successful motion would also give the green light for £730,700 worth of savings, which were discussed behind closed doors at Tuesday’s meeting.

It also paves the way for a minimum 10 per cent rise in most council charges.

Leader of Orkney Islands Council, Councillor Heather Woodbridge, said: “The options which were brought forward to us today had incorporated the feedback we received from the public in our recent budget survey – in which our community told us not only about the services they most valued but that they were willing to pay more to protect those services.

“It was clear from the responses that were received how important council services are locally – and our approach to our budget setting reflects that.”

