Alleged care home assault

February 24, 2025 at 12:42 pm

Police are investigating the alleged assault of an elderly woman at Braeburn Court, South Ronaldsay.

A report was made to the police about the alleged incident ten days ago.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Friday, February 14, 2025, we received a report of an assault on an 86-year-old woman in Braeburn Court, South Ronaldsay, Orkney. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokeswoman for Orkney Islands Council, which runs the care facility, said: “We are aware that a concern has been raised about a potential incident, and we are carrying out initial inquiries.”

