No timeline for ferry’s return after ‘flood occurred in the pump room’

February 21, 2025 at 5:34 pm

A flood occurred onboard mv Hjaltland yesterday (Thursday, 20) delaying its return into service.

No one was injured in the incident, and Serco NorthLink Ferries says it is “not possible” to put a timeframe on when the vessel will finish its time in dry dock.

MV Hrossey will continue serving the route between Aberdeen, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

Stuart Garrett, managing director of Serco NorthLink Ferries, said: “As we were refloating the mv Hjaltland in dry dock yesterday evening, a flood occurred in the pump room. Nobody was injured in the incident.

“We are currently assessing the impact of the incident and remedial works required. Until we know more it will not be possible to put a timeframe on its return to service.

“The mv Hrossey continues to operate our passenger service between Aberdeen, Kirkwall and Lerwick, with mv Helliar and Hildasay providing freight services.

“However, there may be changes to scheduled sailings and our customer service team will be in touch with everyone who is impacted. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.”

