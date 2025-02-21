featured news

Sandwick man jailed for raping intoxicated woman

February 21, 2025 at 12:16 pm

A farm worker has been jailed for four years after assaulting and raping a woman who suffered life changing consequences following the sex attack.

Ewan Paul Brown, 28, committed the crime against his victim at a city centre hotel in Aberdeen, on September 6, in 2019.

Brown, from Sandwick, had denied committing the offence at an earlier trial at the High Court in Inverness.

He was found guilty of assaulting the woman when she was incapable of giving or withholding consent to sex, and raping her.

Lord Fairley made a non-harassment order banning Brown from contacting or attempting to contact the woman indefinitely.

Brown, who followed the proceedings via a TV link from prison, was also told he will be on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...