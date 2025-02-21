featured news

Report to be submitted after death of man in Hoy

February 21, 2025 at 11:20 am

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal after the death of a 79-year-old man in Hoy, whose car was discovered in water at Myre Bay on Thursday.

The man’s body was recovered from the water close to Longhope and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

Multi-partner agencies undertook a search for the man earlier on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers and partner agencies attended and a 79-year-old man was recovered from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

