In this week’s The Orcadian

February 26, 2025 at 2:57 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, Jamie Halcro Johnston MSP is calling on Orkney Islands councillors to rethink plans to increase council tax by 15 per cent.

A series of votes on Tuesday resulted in members of the local authority’s policy and resources committee narrowly opting to reject the 11 per cent increase recommended by officials, and decisively ruling out the so-called “nuclear option” of a 20 per cent uplift.

In other news, a “great deal of strain” has been put on staff at St Rognvald House because of a “lack of support from the management team,” according to one trade union.

More inside:

Rapist jailed for “life-changing” attack.

Flood delays ferry return.

Union worried Flotta workforce could be cut by “up to half.”

Quanterness windfarm gets the green light.

OHAC agency staff spending decisions defended.

Postal “black hole” concerns raised in Evie.

Donations sought for Tomb of the Eagles.

Residents rail against Eday turbines.

Seven take to the stage in SCDA Drama Festival.

Dawn of new era beckons as Kirkwall venue names announced.

Sichel set for “home of the champions.”

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

