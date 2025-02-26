news

Man named after fatal Hoy crash

February 26, 2025 at 3:32 pm

The name of a deceased Hoy man has been released by police today, following the discovery of his body last Thursday.

Stephen Seymour-Clancy, 79, was found in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene, as police also recovered a red Volkswagen Golf.

Emergency services had been called to Myre Bay at around 9.40am, on Thursday, February 20, to the scene of the “fatal crash.”

Police Scotland have said today that there are no suspicious circumstances, and that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Road policing sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Seymour-Clancy’s family and friends at this difficult time, and we’ll continue to do all we can to support them.

“The incident is being treated as a fatal crash, and I’d appeal to anyone who has information, and has not already spoken to police to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0817 of February 20.

