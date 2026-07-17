County football squad revealed

Orkney’s inter-county football squad has been announced ahead of next weekend’s showdown with Shetland.

The Milne Cup squad was confirmed by county manager Charlie Alway last night.

Orkney will host Shetland for the 107th inter-county clash at Pickaquoy next Saturday and will look to avenge last year’s 2-0 defeat in Lerwick.

The squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Cameron McConnachie, Craig Drever.

Defenders: Steven Helliwell (c), Wayne Kirkness, Tyler Wolstenholme, Bradley Cormack, Louis Hancock, Jamie Tulloch.

Midfielders: Aiden Drever, Thorfinn Scott, Aiden Cooper, George Ewing.

Forwards: Toby MacLeod, Alfie McNamara, Cullen Dick, Dylan Cormack, Zander Baillie, Jason Scott.