Dandy Don delight at Scottish Cup visit

October 7, 2025 at 12:45 pm

There will be Dons delight this week in Orkney, as the Scottish Cup arrives as part of a trophy tour.

The historic trophy, won by Aberdeen FC who beat Celtic on penalties in May, is in Orkney this week as part of a Highlands and Islands Trophy Tour, presented by NorthLink Ferries.

It follows close collaboration between Aberdeen and local supporters club, the Orkney Dons.

The trophy will visit several local schools on Thursday and will be in the foyer of Stromness Academy in the early evening, as Aberdeen coaches undertake several coaching sessions with Orkney Dons members from five to 17.

The visit will culminate in an evening session with the Orkney Dons Supporters Club at the Neuk in Kirkwall.

The visit to Orkney had been planned for several months and will see Aberdeen FC Community Trust connect with schools and grassroots clubs, aiming to build a long-term relationship with the strong Dons-supporting community in the area.

