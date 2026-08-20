Deerness treasures go on display

An exhibition showcasing “Treasures of Deerness” is currently running at St Ninian’s Kirk. The exhibition is curated by the Friends of St Ninian’s Kirk Committee.

Deerness Treasures Past and Present, a response to a call-out for Deerness-related objects, is a truly community-led and focused initiative, containing many marvellous objects that not only combine rich local history with national and international significance, but are also truly beautiful in their own right.

Reviewing the exhibition for next weeks The Orcadian, Emma Gee writes: “The space is sectioned into themed areas that explore the church itself, the sea, music, sport, farming, the home and, very poignantly, the generation of ‘Lost Boys’, which charts those local young men that lost their lives in WW1.

“This section of the exhibition is a revival of a project led by Friends of St Ninian which ran 2014–2019, featuring Mabel Eunson, Leslie Foubister and Anne Mitchell, and repays being shown publicly again.

“So, for a short time, St Ninian’s is standing in as a community museum and tells its unique story through the objects and their narratives.

“There are always going to be objects that particularly resonate with you as an individual, and I found the story of the lustreware jug that has had its rim carefully removed and the christening robe that was unable to be used by its maker very touching. Go along and find out why.”

The remaining dates to see Deerness Treasures Past and Present are Sunday, 23 and 30 August, from 2pm–4pm, and Wednesday, 26 August, from 6.30pm–8.30pm.