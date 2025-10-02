news

Design and build process for new North Isle ferries gets green light

October 2, 2025 at 3:42 pm

Orkney’s political leader has hailed a “historic” milestone in the drive to replace the ageing inter-island ferry fleet.

Heather Woodbridge was speaking as islands councillors gave the go-ahead to start the procurement exercise to design and build the first three vessels.

While she said a lot of work lies ahead, she described it as a huge step forward towards giving isles residents a reliable and fit-for-purpose service.

She was speaking at a special meeting of the development and infrastructure committee which heard that the new ferries will be fully accessible.

The first phase will replace the elderly ferries serving Eday, Sanday, Stronsay and Westray routes with three new 60-metre vessels. It could also include a similar ferry replacing the Hoy Head which serves Hoy and Flotta.

The new monohull design would be ten metres longer that the Varagen, the largest of the existing fleet, and would be able to carry 190 passengers and ten HGVs, as against the current 140 and two respectively at present.

The early groundwork has been done following a contract awarded to Danish-based consultants Knud E. Hansen.

The council is progressing its business plan for the new ferries thanks to a large chunk of £3 million of Scottish Government funding doled out a year ago.

While the plans are full steam ahead, the Scottish Government has yet to commit towards the estimated £800 million cost of the scheme.

