Diabetic eye screening to resume

December 16, 2024 at 11:57 am

NHS Orkney’s diabetic eye screening service has now resumed activity.

The health authority has shared hopes to have all the 200-or-so patients affected by the recent hiatus seen by February.

Staffing levels were behind a temporary pause to the service, confirmed last month.

Announcing its resumption, this Monday, an NHS Orkney spokeswoman said: “We once again want to thank you all for your understanding and apologise for the pause in the service last month.”

