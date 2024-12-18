news

In this week’s The Orcadian

December 18, 2024 at 3:53 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On our festive front page this week, Jacqui Smith and Kevin Foulis are looking forward to spending Christmas at home with ten-month-old Ronnie, whose first 17 weeks of life were spent in Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

Also in the newspaper is a special pull-out feature looking ahead to the Ba’ games this Christmas and New Year.

More inside:

Fire chief highlights safety advice as vet nurse shares coal fire close call.

Lorraine Kelly supports Hall of Clestrain restoration efforts.

School exclusions up, and knifes confiscated.

Community council brands OIC budget survey “divisive.”

Council doubles down on housebuilding plans.

McArthur calls for Kirkwall Post Office “rethink.”

How will weel-kent faces be spending their Christmas?

Carols back at the Mart.

How should electric ferries serve Orkney?

Menorca footballers pull out of 2025 games.

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...