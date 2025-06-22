featured news

East Mainland teams triumph in goal-packed day of Parish Cup action

June 22, 2025 at 5:25 pm

Holm and St Andrews have booked their place in the semi-finals of the Parish Cup after a goal-packed day of football.

The first match saw St Andrews take on Sanday with the north isles men leading 3-2 from the first leg.

The isles team scored first, but helped on by two goals a piece from Zander Baillie and Logan Peace, the East Mainland team triumphed 5-3, a scrore which saw them win the tie by a single goal, 7-6 on aggregate.

Holm then took on Birsay in lashing rain at the Rockworks.

The defending champions were 5-3 up from the first leg, and added another five by half time.

The game finished 9-3, with hatricks for Holm players Ben Bown and Joe Wilson.

Holm and St Andrews now join Westray and Sandwick in the semi-finals.

