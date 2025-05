featured news

Eday house break-in under investigation

May 26, 2025 at 12:28 pm

A property in Eday has been broken into and damage has been caused inside, according to police.

Officers say that the incident is believed to have taken place at an unknown time between Thursday, May 15, and Wednesday, May 21.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed this or have any information about who is responsible please get in touch and call 101 quoting the reference number CR/0210049/25

