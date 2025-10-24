featured news

Eday pier damage prompts weight restriction

October 24, 2025 at 5:45 pm

Damage to the Eday pier has prompted Orkney Islands Council (OIC) to put a weight restriction in place, this Friday.

A partial failure caused by spalling concrete has been discovered on the underside of the pier’s reinforced concrete deck.

A weight restriction of 3.5 tonnes per vehicle is now in place, according to OIC, permitting cars and vans only. A notice issued by the Eday pier master via social media warns the public against parking on the pier at this time.

The council has said it is working to bring in a temporary bridge, which it anticipate could be in place within 7-10 days, dependent on weather.

A statement issued by the authority states: “Once the temporary bridge is in place and operating successfully it will allow us to raise the maximum vehicle weight and to conduct more detailed investigations before undertaking the necessary repairs.

“We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available and plans progress.

”This may create knock on impacts for residents and businesses servicing Sanday and Stronsay because of the way that freight for those islands is organised.”

