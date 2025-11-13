featured news

End of an era: Kirkwall Post Office closes its doors ahead of takeover

November 13, 2025 at 3:57 pm

The Post Office staff gathered on Thursday for the final day of the Post Office before its takeover. From the left are: Chris Fowler, Anj Tierney, Fiona Coleman, Olga Tierney, Doreen Dennison, Lou Olvhoj, Kay Mowatt and Megan Taylor. (Orkney Photographic)

It was an end of era at the Kirkwall Post Office today (Thursday) as the branch’s doors shut for the last time in its current guise.

Universal Office Equipment (UOE) are taking over the Junction Road branch, which closed at 3pm this afternoon for the final time in the Post Office livery.

The branch shall reopen under UOE at 9am on Saturday, November 15.

In the interim, the nearest alternative branch is at Papdale Stores.

The move comes as Post Office plans progress towards a fully-franchised network.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...