End of an era: Kirkwall Post Office closes its doors ahead of takeover
It was an end of era at the Kirkwall Post Office today (Thursday) as the branch’s doors shut for the last time in its current guise.
Universal Office Equipment (UOE) are taking over the Junction Road branch, which closed at 3pm this afternoon for the final time in the Post Office livery.
The branch shall reopen under UOE at 9am on Saturday, November 15.
In the interim, the nearest alternative branch is at Papdale Stores.
The move comes as Post Office plans progress towards a fully-franchised network.