Exam result deliveries delayed in Orkney

August 4, 2025 at 4:36 pm

The delivery of exam certificates in Orkney will be delayed, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has confirmed.

Royal Mail has advised that Storm Floris has caused widespread disruption to its services, meaning that some learners may not receive their certificates as planned this Tuesday, August 5.

“In particular, we know deliveries to the Outer Hebrides, Orkney, and Shetland will be delayed due to the adverse weather,” an SQA spokesman said.

“Further localised delays to deliveries may occur at short notice.”

Students who have signed up to the MySQA text and email service should still receive their results in this manner tomorrow — even if there certificate is not delivered.

The SQA has advised that anyone who is not signed up to this service wishes to know their results, they should contact their school or college in the first instance. Alternatively, learners can submit an enquiry via the SQA website — https://www.sqa.org.uk/ learnerenquiry

