EXCLUSIVE: OIC boss’s ‘special leave’ meetings revealed

Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) chief executive was not invited to meetings about his own “special leave,” The Orcadian can reveal.

Doubts have emerged over whether the council is following national policy, which would require Oliver Reid to be involved in any proceedings against him.

The decision to remove the chief executive seems to have been taken quickly — it was less than a week before his “special leave” began that the first meeting was held.

It is now three months on from the council’s shock decision to suspend Mr Reid, starting a tumultuous period, which has been shrouded in secrecy from the start.

In her first interview with The Orcadian since Mr Reid was suspended on Monday, May 25, OIC leader Heather Woodbridge said she “cannot confirm or deny” that policy was being followed, or that any procedures were under way against Mr Reid.

The council leader would only say she has been “following legal advice from the very beginning.”

Beyond involving OIC’s in-house solicitor, the authority received £658 (plus VAT) worth of advice from a firm about employment law before putting Mr Reid on “special leave.”

Internal council documents, obtained by The Orcadian, shed new light on what was happening in the corridors of School Place in the week before the chief executive was suspended.

The records suggest that plans to get rid of the top official were made just days before he was removed from his post three months ago.

Secret leave meetings revealed

The first meeting about Mr Reid’s “special leave” took place the week before, on Tuesday, May 19, according to the documents obtained by The Orcadian.

The records, released following a Freedom of Information request, come in the form of invitations and diary entries for the gatherings.

The Tuesday meeting was to be held on Microsoft Teams, involving Councillor Woodbridge, deputy leader Councillor Sandy Cowie, and OIC’s top solicitor and head of corporate governance Gavin Mitchell.

The same trio had another online meeting on Friday, May, 22, this time with other invited attendees — councillors Gwenda Shearer, Rachael King, Mellissa Thomson, Steven Heddle, and convener Graham Bevan.

OIC has previously confirmed that “a number of elected members” were consulted on putting the chief executive on “special leave”.

It was between the Tuesday and the Friday of that week that the council sought £658 worth of advice on employment law from Harper Macleod LLP.

The following Monday, May 25, Mr Reid was suspended. He turned up at his work as normal in the morning and was reportedly sent home.

Councillor Woodbridge emailed all OIC staff at 9.05am announcing the chief executive’s “special leave.”

The leader then had another meeting with the same group of “senior councillors” she spoke to the previous week, and at 11am all elected members were told about Mr Reid’s removal.

No invite for chief executive

The Orcadian understands that the suspension came as the council was to investigate complaints about Mr Reid.

Whether disciplinary proceedings are under way, or his competence has been questioned, national guidance requires him to be involved in the process.

OIC has told the newspaper that Mr Reid was not invited to any of the meetings about his leave, and he did not attend any of them.

In our interview with Councillor Woodbridge, we asked why Mr Reid was not asked to attend the meetings about his own “special leave.”

The OIC leader repeated a statement — which she made several times — explaining that she couldn’t discuss this matter.

“I cannot say anything at all in relation to the chief executive or their special leave as it’s an ongoing matter relating to a member of staff,” Councillor Woodbridge said.

“I can’t comment on the issue you raise about ‘is it appropriate someone is invited to a meeting or not.’ I can’t make any comment on that.”

Asked if she would prefer that Mr Reid resigned, she repeated that she was not able to comment.

In other respects, it seems OIC has been following the national framework, created by Scottish Joint Negotiating Committee for Chief Officials.

Councillors have been told that, once the investigation into the complaints concludes, they may have to sit on a panel to decide on the chief executive’s fate — which is in line with the policy.

Internal records from Orkney Islands Council have shed new light on what happened at School Place in the week before Oliver Reid was suspended. (Orkney Photographic)

No notes taken during meetings

Records have to be kept of the key decisions taken during proceedings against the chief executive, according to the guidance.

However, during the newly revealed meetings at OIC, no notes were taken of what was discussed.

Councillor Woodbridge would not comment on the apparent lack of record-keeping.

The Orcadian asked if there had been any deliberate effort not to write down what was discussed, so it can’t be made public.

“I am not going to comment on that and that is not the case,” Councillor Woodbridge responded.

The North Isles councillor was not concerned by the lack of information that has been made public about the situation facing the top of the authority.

“I am very comfortable with the legal advice I have been receiving and adhering to, and it’s been quite a consistent message across the piece,” she said.

Interim measures working well

During the chief executive’s absence, OIC’s four corporate directors, Gareth Waterson, James Wylie, Lorna Richardson and Stephen Brown, have been taking it in turns, one month at a time, to take on the top role. This is set to continue for as long as necessary.

It is an arrangement that Councillor Woodbridge believes is “working really well.”

“I think now that we’ve seen a bit of that rotation I think it’s fine to be able to reflect that at this stage. I am assured that it was the right decision at the time to enter into this rota,” the leader added.

The temporary measures remain under review, but OIC is not currently looking to hire in an interim chief executive.

Councillor Woodbridge said this was partly because of the cost of paying an interim, and also due to the extensive knowledge that OIC’s directors have.

Councillors’ legal advice

Last month, The Orcadian asked all councillors for their thoughts on how the rotational system was working, and about the handling of the leadership situation at School Place.

Only one elected member, Councillor John Ross Scott, answered the question. It now seems councillors have all been given legal advice, encouraging them to remain silent.

Councillor Woodbridge said: “This is an independent council and there is no whip and I can’t control my colleagues, and I can’t speak on behalf of why people may or may not choose to speak to questions from the press.

“However, I am assured that all my colleagues have had the high quality legal advice that’s required.”

Message Matters

The newspaper first asked for an interview with either Councillor Woodbridge, or Councillor Cowie, on June 4. That request, and subsequent asks, were refused.

The opportunity to talk to the leader last week came as OIC has been receiving advice from a PR company, Message Matters, on the chief executive’s suspension.

Councillor Woodbridge said the authority had an existing relationship with the firm.

“We’re speaking to them anyway about other matters [and] it’s quite prudent, on a sensitive topic, to engage them on something since we’re speaking to them anyway,” she said.

The leader wouldn’t be drawn on whether our interview was only happening because of advice from Message Matters.

Councillor Woodbridge also refused any suggestion that it had been a difficult time to lead the council.

“Things have been ticking along fine and services have been delivered as usual,” she added.