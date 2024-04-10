featured news

Fara all set for homecoming gig

April 10, 2024 at 11:59 am

Playing their only gig on home soil this year are award winning Orkney band Fara.

The folky four piece will be wowing the audience at the King Street Halls next Thursday, April 18.

The band fuse the talents of three fine Orcadian fiddlers and vocalists — Jeana Leslie, Catriona Price and Kirsten Harvey, with Highland pianist Rory Matheson’s deft finger work.

There last Album was 2022’s the critically acclaimed Energy Islands.

Support at Kings Streets Halls will come from Erika Shearer and the Orkney Traditional Music Project.

Tickets are selling fast and available from here.

