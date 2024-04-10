featured news

Community takeover of Rousay hotel gains financial backing

April 10, 2024 at 8:30 am

A pub, hotel, and restaurant development in Rousay has gained financial backing of over £250,000.

Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre Development Trust has been awarded a total of £530,136 for two projects it has in the pipeline.

An award of £267,948 from the Scottish Land Fund will allow the trust to purchase the Taversoe Hotel, which it plans to operate as a hotel, pub, restaurant and community space. The hotel will also serve as a year-round gathering place for the community, helping to combat rural isolation.

The trust will use a second award of £262,188 to purchase a manse in Rousay from the Church of Scotland. This is to be converted into three separate housing units that will be available for affordable rent.

