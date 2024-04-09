news

Overwintering champion sells for £2,180

April 9, 2024 at 2:16 pm

A Limousin cross steer from Tom Flett of Leary, Birsay, has been named the supreme champion in the Young Farmers Overwintering Competition.

The 16-month-old beast was 465kg when it was bought from Richard Taylor, Brencherhouse, and, by the time of the competition last Sunday, it weighed in at 700kg.

Sired by AI by Limousin bull Tomschoice Nation, out of a Belgium Blue cross cow bred by Mr Taylor, the beast went on to sell for £2,180 at Orkney Auction Mart yesterday (Monday, April 8).

For a full report and photos from the competition, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

