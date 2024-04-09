news

Orkney professor named Royal Society fellow

April 9, 2024 at 9:48 am

An Orkney academic has been elected to the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

Professor Donna Heddle will be joining the 1,800 current Fellows of the RSE, Scotland’s National Academy, nominated for their individual excellence in a wide range of fields.

Professor Heddle of the University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) was elected for her own outstanding contributions to research and advocacy. Her research interests lie in the areas of Scottish and Northern Isles cultural history, Renaissance language and literature, and cultural tourism. She set up and now leads the UHI’s Institute for Northern Studies, a world-leading establishment combining research, teaching, and community engagement that has collaborative links with universities across the world.

Professor Heddle has a global reach through her work undertaking several cultural tourism research projects, nationally and internationally.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining this august company of learned colleagues and am looking forward to many opportunities to share my expertise with the public.”

President of the RSE, Professor Sir John Ball PRSE, said: “It is an immense honour to extend a warm welcome to each of our distinguished new Fellows.

“Individually, they embody exceptional dedication and accomplishment spanning multiple sectors and disciplines. Collectively, they demonstrate a profound commitment and determination to make meaningful contributions through their endeavours.

“From groundbreaking research that redefines our understanding to the creative pursuits that inspire and enrich our cultural landscape, the RSE proudly embraces the brightest minds, leveraging their unique expertise and perspectives for the betterment of society.

“As Scotland’s National Academy, we remain committed to mobilising a diverse array of expertise to confront society’s most pressing challenges, and I am certain that our new Fellows will prove invaluable assets to the RSE.”

Share this:

Tweet

