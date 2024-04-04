featured news

Woman charged in connection with Shapinsay road crash

April 4, 2024 at 4:06 pm

A 25 year-old woman has been charged in connection with road traffic offences, following a crash in the Elwick Bay area of Shapinsay.

Officers say the crash took place around 8.30pm on Saturday, March 23.

Two women — aged 18 and 21 — and a 19-year-old man were taken to hospital for treatment as a result of the crash, according to Police Scotland.

The 25 year-old woman is expected to appear at court at a later date.

Constable Dylan MacKenzie, from Kirkwall Police Station, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”

Share this:

Tweet

